AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.50.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised FY outlook — AbbVie reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.71 and revenue of $16.62B, topping estimates; management gave 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $14.37–$14.57, above consensus, supporting the view of durable profit growth. Article Title

Q4 beat and raised FY outlook — AbbVie reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.71 and revenue of $16.62B, topping estimates; management gave 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $14.37–$14.57, above consensus, supporting the view of durable profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Immunology momentum — Strong demand for Skyrizi (+32% Y/Y) and Rinvoq (+29% Y/Y) drove the beat and are cited by management as the engine of revenue growth, partially offsetting Humira declines. Analysts point to continued upside from these franchises. Article Title

Immunology momentum — Strong demand for Skyrizi (+32% Y/Y) and Rinvoq (+29% Y/Y) drove the beat and are cited by management as the engine of revenue growth, partially offsetting Humira declines. Analysts point to continued upside from these franchises. Positive Sentiment: Rinvoq label expansion in progress — AbbVie submitted regulatory applications for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in vitiligo (FDA/EMA), a meaningful new indication if approved that could support longer‑term growth. Article Title

Rinvoq label expansion in progress — AbbVie submitted regulatory applications for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in vitiligo (FDA/EMA), a meaningful new indication if approved that could support longer‑term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning mixed — Some firms (e.g., Evercore) kept bullish ratings citing immunology strength and neurology upside, while others are pausing to re‑assess targets; this is keeping trading volatile. Article Title

Analyst positioning mixed — Some firms (e.g., Evercore) kept bullish ratings citing immunology strength and neurology upside, while others are pausing to re‑assess targets; this is keeping trading volatile. Negative Sentiment: Q1 guidance missed expectations — AbbVie issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $2.97–$3.01 versus a ~ $3.11 consensus, and revenue guidance came in below forecasts, prompting concern about near‑term growth momentum. (Company guidance update)

Q1 guidance missed expectations — AbbVie issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $2.97–$3.01 versus a ~ $3.11 consensus, and revenue guidance came in below forecasts, prompting concern about near‑term growth momentum. (Company guidance update) Negative Sentiment: Segment weakness and diversification worries — Aesthetics (Botox/Cosmetics) and parts of oncology showed declines and some reports flag that growth is concentrated in immunology; commentators warn the company may lean on M&A/IPR&D to sustain growth. Article Title

Segment weakness and diversification worries — Aesthetics (Botox/Cosmetics) and parts of oncology showed declines and some reports flag that growth is concentrated in immunology; commentators warn the company may lean on M&A/IPR&D to sustain growth. Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism on Rinvoq contribution and valuation questions — Some coverage highlights that Rinvoq’s role vs. expectations (and valuation implications for the company) remains under scrutiny despite the drug’s growth. Article Title

AbbVie Trading Down 3.8%

ABBV stock opened at $217.04 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.99 and its 200 day moving average is $219.14. The stock has a market cap of $383.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.