Abbott Laboratories $ABT Position Raised by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $56,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $3,026,180,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13,347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $823,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,502,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,715 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,467,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $471,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,523 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $108.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 14.72%.Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

