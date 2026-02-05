5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Director Bep Special Situations Iv Llc Buys 4,000,000 Shares

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) Director Bep Special Situations Iv Llc bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,130,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,994. This represents a 49.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 2.3%

5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.62.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

FEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 5E Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised 5E Advanced Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $785,000.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc develops and manufactures high-performance anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, specializing in silicon-carbon composite solutions. The company’s proprietary processes yield anode materials that deliver enhanced energy density, extended cycle life and faster charge rates compared to conventional graphite anodes. These advanced materials are targeted at electric vehicle manufacturers, consumer electronics producers and grid-scale energy storage providers seeking to improve battery performance and sustainability.

The firm operates a pilot production facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, where it carries out research, development and small-scale manufacturing to validate its processes and assess commercial viability.

