5,745 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $458,662,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,837,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,231,000 after buying an additional 462,249 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,320.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 324,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after buying an additional 301,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $400 and maintains a “buy” rating, implying roughly ~18% upside from recent levels — a clear vote of confidence from a major bank. Truist Price Target

Truist raised its price target to $400 and maintains a “buy” rating, implying roughly ~18% upside from recent levels — a clear vote of confidence from a major bank. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its target to $390 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling that sell-side expectations for earnings and/or multiple expansion have increased. Evercore Price Target

Evercore ISI raised its target to $390 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling that sell-side expectations for earnings and/or multiple expansion have increased. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo updated its outlook on WTW (price-target raise and “overweight” stance), adding further analyst momentum behind the shares. Wells Fargo Outlook

Wells Fargo updated its outlook on WTW (price-target raise and “overweight” stance), adding further analyst momentum behind the shares. Positive Sentiment: WTW reported Q4 results that beat consensus on EPS and revenue, with operating-margin expansion driven by lower expenses and stronger performance in Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking segments — management flagged continued margin improvement and mid-single-digit organic growth for 2026. Q4 Results & Guidance

WTW reported Q4 results that beat consensus on EPS and revenue, with operating-margin expansion driven by lower expenses and stronger performance in Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking segments — management flagged continued margin improvement and mid-single-digit organic growth for 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary roundups and the full earnings call/transcript are available for deeper read — useful for investors wanting line-item detail on revenue mix, buybacks, M&A and capital allocation but not immediate market-moving news. Earnings Presentation

Analyst commentary roundups and the full earnings call/transcript are available for deeper read — useful for investors wanting line-item detail on revenue mix, buybacks, M&A and capital allocation but not immediate market-moving news. Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst insights pieces (e.g., industry reports) mention WTW alongside peers — helpful context but less likely to move the stock than the above earnings and target changes. Analyst Insights

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $339.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a twelve month low of $292.97 and a twelve month high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.