2,438 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE ABG opened at $236.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $309.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $251.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price objective on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABG

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE:ABG) is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company operates a network of franchised dealerships representing a diverse portfolio of automotive brands. Its core business activities include the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as the provision of vehicle finance, insurance and protection products to retail customers.

In addition to retail sales, Asbury offers a comprehensive suite of after-sales services, from scheduled maintenance and certified collision repair to parts distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.