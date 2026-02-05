1,356 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Acquired by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.97, for a total transaction of $278,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,581.40. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.48, for a total value of $28,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,344.96. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,888 shares of company stock worth $2,182,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $388.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.38. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.83 and a 12-month high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.41. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $399.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $462.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.56.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

