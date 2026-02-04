ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

GTM stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.86 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.