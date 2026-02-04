Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,606.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.45.

Zoetis Stock Down 2.1%

ZTS opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $177.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.69. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 28.21%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Articles

