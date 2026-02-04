Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Eric Ellingsen Sells 1,519 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $93,069.13. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,918.47. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Up 2.2%

ZION stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $62.49.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.16.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

