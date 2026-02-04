Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) President Scott Mclean Sells 28,980 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) President Scott Mclean sold 28,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,772,127.00. Following the sale, the president owned 82,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,587.50. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ ZION opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $62.49.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,041,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,483,000 after buying an additional 122,815 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the second quarter worth $814,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 4.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,960,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,689,000 after acquiring an additional 169,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the second quarter valued at $452,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

