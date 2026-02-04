Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) CEO Leon Moulder, Jr. Buys 57,000 Shares

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Leon Moulder, Jr. bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $1,023,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 423,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,863.80. This trade represents a 15.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zenas BioPharma Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of ZBIO opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Zenas BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Zenas BioPharma alerts:

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBIO. Quarry LP lifted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zenas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zenas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZBIO

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zenas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.