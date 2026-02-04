Zacks Research Upgrades Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to Strong-Buy

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TENB. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $20.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.63. Tenable has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Tenable news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $2,854,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tenable by 11.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 326,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 51,266 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

