Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 164,424 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,424 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 14.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 52.0% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,272,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,032. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $337,184.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 334,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,393.68. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 307,635 shares of company stock worth $2,367,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

