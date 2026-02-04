Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $622,000 in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,604,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,790,000 after acquiring an additional 136,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,247,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,166,000 after purchasing an additional 250,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,859,000 after buying an additional 68,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 101,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 543,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TARS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 22.17%.The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 7,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $592,499.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,535.80. The trade was a 15.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $495,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 857,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,792,837.41. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

