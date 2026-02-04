Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $521,000 in Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.06% of Horizon Bancorp (IN) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 28.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 11.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 328,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $924.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a negative net margin of 37.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s payout ratio is presently -20.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBNC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp (IN) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) is a financial holding company headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, offering community banking and wealth management services through its subsidiary, Horizon Bank. As a locally focused institution, it provides a full range of retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan products, Horizon Bancorp’s services encompass investment advisory and trust administration, retirement planning, and insurance products.

