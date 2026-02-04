Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $595,000 Position in Merus N.V. $MRUS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Merus were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Merus by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,225,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,048,000 after acquiring an additional 351,616 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Merus by 36.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,042,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,430,000 after purchasing an additional 541,168 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Merus by 46.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,528,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 483,962 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 1,007.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,133,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,641,000 after buying an additional 1,031,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Merus by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,102,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after buying an additional 363,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Merus news, major shareholder A/S Genmab acquired 1,052,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $102,122,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,884,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,776,421. This represents a 1.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,421,216 shares of company stock valued at $234,857,952 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Merus stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.06. Merus N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $97.14.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Utilizing its proprietary Biclonics® platform, Merus engineers fully human bispecific antibodies designed to engage immune cells and tumor targets simultaneously. The company’s research efforts are aimed at creating novel therapies with optimized potency, selectivity and safety profiles.

The Merus pipeline encompasses multiple Biclonics candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

