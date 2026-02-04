WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.16 and last traded at $54.9650, with a volume of 38477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DON. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,857,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,453,000 after purchasing an additional 241,593 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,831,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,388,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,618,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,172,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,300,000 after buying an additional 83,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 573,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 166,053 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of companies that compose the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

