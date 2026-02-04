WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.16 and last traded at $54.9650, with a volume of 38477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94.
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile
WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of companies that compose the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Wall Street Turns Bullish on USAU as Gold Hits New Record!
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.