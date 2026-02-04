Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.4167.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,291 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $480,650.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,725,456.45. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,613.54. The trade was a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,730 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $87,418,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,187,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,287,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 417.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 506,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 408,925 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,085,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.88. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $156.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $586.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.85 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm’s core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Featured Stories

