WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Shares Acquired by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,054,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,246 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $64,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,126,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,097 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 33.8% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,699,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,887,000 after buying an additional 429,433 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,019,000 after buying an additional 405,901 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 217.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on WillScot from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WillScot from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.52 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 9.64%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

