Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Western Digital from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research set a $250.00 target price on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.25.

WDC stock opened at $290.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.59. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $296.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $449,756.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,779.72. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $277,956.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,524.46. This represents a 31.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,816 shares of company stock worth $1,102,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

