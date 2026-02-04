Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Western Digital from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research set a $250.00 target price on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC
Western Digital Stock Performance
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $449,756.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,779.72. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $277,956.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,524.46. This represents a 31.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,816 shares of company stock worth $1,102,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Western Digital
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Western Digital
Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes an additional $4 billion buyback — management flagged capital return and confidence in the valuation, a direct support for the stock and EPS accretion that pushed shares up in early trading. Western Digital adds $4 billion to buyback plan as AI boosts memory chip sales
- Positive Sentiment: Innovation Day: WD unveiled a roadmap toward 100+ TB HDDs and AI‑optimized drive features — product-era relevance for hyperscalers and data lakes strengthens long‑term TAM and margin improvement potential. Western Digital Accelerates Storage Innovation for AI Era
- Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings/guidance backdrop and sector momentum — coverage citing robust results and AI‑driven demand for memory/storage supports repeat buying from institutions and analysts. ‘All Boats Are Rising’ in Data and Memory, Says Western Digital’s CFO
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Citigroup upgraded/raised its target and other sell‑side notes flag upside, reinforcing investor demand and validating management’s buyback. Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory context — U.S. plans to rebuild critical‑minerals supply chains outside China are unfolding; this is a long‑term supply‑chain factor that could help the broader memory/storage complex but is not an immediate earnings driver for WDC. Trump administration presses efforts to ensure supply of critical minerals outside of China
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry rotation theme: market commentary frames a “memory supercycle” and the SanDisk spin‑out as supporting demand for both flash (SanDisk) and high‑capacity HDDs (WDC); this is constructive for WDC structurally but is a thematic (rather than single‑quarter) tailwind. The Memory Supercycle Is Here—2 Winners From 1 Breakup
- Negative Sentiment: Volatility and rotation risk from SanDisk’s huge moves — extreme swings in SanDisk (the spun‑off flash business) can create short‑term sentiment-driven volatility across memory stocks, which could cause intermittent pullbacks in WDC despite solid fundamentals. Sandisk’s Swings Are Getting Bigger – Here’s How to Play Them
Western Digital Company Profile
Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.
Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Digital
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- BREAKING: Elon Makes a Quiet Shift That Changes Everything
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.