WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 33,226 Shares of American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,226 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,286,000 after purchasing an additional 307,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 277.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 67.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 45,407 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,978,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 930,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,118,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.27. American Woodmark Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.15.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $394.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 3.94%.American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

AMWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

American Woodmark Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities in North America. The company designs, builds and ships cabinetry products for a broad range of residential customers, including new-home builders, professional remodelers and specialty dealers. Its portfolio encompasses framed and frameless cabinet lines, along with accessory products such as mouldings, panels and hardware components. American Woodmark’s products are sold under the American Woodmark and Waypoint Living Spaces brands through a diversified network of home centers, independent dealers and direct-to-builder channels.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, American Woodmark was founded in 1980 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

