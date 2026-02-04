WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.7% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,503,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,355,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,799 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,779,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,597,000 after buying an additional 303,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,158,000 after buying an additional 1,345,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,757,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE BTI opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BTI. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.