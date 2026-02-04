WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,040 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 352,895 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,352 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 22.1% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,478 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RKLB stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several research firms have weighed in on RKLB. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rocket Lab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lift: An analyst raised Rocket Lab’s price target ~20.9% to $85.59, which supports a bullish near-term valuation view and likely helped buyer interest today. Rocket Lab (RKLB) price target increased by 20.90% to 85.59
- Positive Sentiment: Contract-driven growth thesis: A Motley Fool write-up highlights a new contract the company recently won and argues it will boost revenue and launch cadence in 2026 — a fundamental tailwind for investors focused on top-line growth. How Rocket Lab’s New Contract Will Propel it to New Heights in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum: Rocket Lab completed its 81st Electron launch (second in two weeks), reinforcing execution on the small‑sat launch business and signaling steady cash‑generating activity. Rocket Lab Stock Turns Higher Tuesday: What’s Happening?
- Positive Sentiment: Options/flow tilt bullish: Market commentary points to a sentiment mismatch where institutional/options activity remains skewed bullish despite recent volatility — that can amplify upside during positive news. A Potential Sentiment Mismatch Makes Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Options an Enticing Proposition
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed operations update: Coverage notes Rocket Lab is sustaining rapid Electron launches but facing delays/setbacks in the larger Neutron program — a mixed read for near‑term revenue vs. long‑term scale. Rocket Lab Balances Rapid Electron Launches With Neutron Program Setbacks
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation context vs. SpaceX: Analysis benchmarking a hypothetical SpaceX IPO valuation against Rocket Lab highlights how investors are re‑pricing aerospace winners — useful context but not an immediate operational catalyst. SpaceX IPO’s $700 Billion Valuation Increase Benchmarked By Rocket Lab
- Neutral Sentiment: General coverage/reviews: Recent company reviews and comparative analyses (e.g., with AAR) reiterate growth potential but note execution and margin challenges — useful for longer‑term investors. Reviewing Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) & AAR (NYSE:AIR)
- Negative Sentiment: Explainers on recent drops: Several pieces dig into why the stock recently pulled back (execution risk, program delays, or sentiment swings), reminding investors that volatility remains elevated. Rocket Lab Stock: Why It’s Dropping And What Comes Next
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary / stock picks away: Some outlets list reasons to avoid RKLB and suggest alternatives, which can pressure sentiment among risk‑averse retail investors. 3 reasons to avoid RKLB and 1 stock to buy instead
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term sell pressure notes: Articles flag a short‑term sell move tied to a low‑impact project item — useful for traders but less relevant to Rocket Lab’s core launch business. Rocket Lab Stock (RKLB) Is Sinking Today, Here’s Why
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Nina Armagno sold 27,314 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,863,087.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 108,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,797.40. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 1,365,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $103,107,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,359,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,647,384. This represents a 50.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,306,150 shares of company stock valued at $271,865,732. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.
