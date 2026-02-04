Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wartsila had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 8.89%.

Wartsila Stock Down 2.1%

WRTBY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. Wartsila has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Wartsila from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

About Wartsila

Wärtsilä (OTCMKTS: WRTBY) is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company’s Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

