Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,168,000 after acquiring an additional 229,220 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 16.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after purchasing an additional 539,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 293,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $2,313,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,274,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,434,589.52. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $1,574,868.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 727,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,251,328.45. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 153,015 shares of company stock worth $17,527,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, December 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Walmart Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of WMT opened at $127.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Walmart hit a historic >$1 trillion market capitalization as shares rose on enthusiasm for e‑commerce growth, AI integration and strategic investments that have shifted investor perception toward a tech-enabled retailer. Walmart cracks into the $1 trillion club

Walmart hit a historic >$1 trillion market capitalization as shares rose on enthusiasm for e‑commerce growth, AI integration and strategic investments that have shifted investor perception toward a tech-enabled retailer. Positive Sentiment: Leadership continuity: John Furner’s promotion to CEO (internal hire with a long Walmart track record) reduces execution risk associated with a management transition and reassures investors focused on continuing the company’s digital transformation. Walmart Names New CEO

Leadership continuity: John Furner’s promotion to CEO (internal hire with a long Walmart track record) reduces execution risk associated with a management transition and reassures investors focused on continuing the company’s digital transformation. Positive Sentiment: Walmart+ membership is accelerating (reported ~28.4M members, double‑digit growth), supporting recurring revenue and higher-margin services that help justify a premium valuation. Walmart+ Paid Membership Growth

Walmart+ membership is accelerating (reported ~28.4M members, double‑digit growth), supporting recurring revenue and higher-margin services that help justify a premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is broadly positive (many Buy/Moderate Buy ratings), but consensus 12‑month targets are not far above current levels—suggesting limited near‑term upside in some models. Analyst Ratings

Analyst coverage is broadly positive (many Buy/Moderate Buy ratings), but consensus 12‑month targets are not far above current levels—suggesting limited near‑term upside in some models. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart’s defensive retail positioning and status as a Dividend King make it attractive in a sector rotation into staples; that supports steady investor demand but limits rapid re‑rating potential. Dividend stock context

Walmart’s defensive retail positioning and status as a Dividend King make it attractive in a sector rotation into staples; that supports steady investor demand but limits rapid re‑rating potential. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: Amazon’s ongoing acceleration of same‑ and next‑day delivery raises the bar on fulfillment speed and could force Walmart to increase investments that compress margins. Amazon delivery pressure

Competitive pressure: Amazon’s ongoing acceleration of same‑ and next‑day delivery raises the bar on fulfillment speed and could force Walmart to increase investments that compress margins. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: Walmart now trades at elevated multiples (high P/E and PEG), so the stock’s upside depends on continued execution; a slowdown in same‑store sales or margin mix could trigger a pullback.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

