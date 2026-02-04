Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Insider Buys £7,005.20 in Stock

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Peacegood acquired 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 664 per share, with a total value of £7,005.20.
Volta Finance Stock Performance
LON VTA opened at GBX 6.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £240.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.87. Volta Finance Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 5.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.74.
Volta Finance Company Profile
Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. Volta’s investment strategy focuses on direct and indirect investments in, and exposures to, a variety of assets selected for the purpose of generating cash flows for the Company.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Volta Finance
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
- Missed Nvidia? Your next 12-month window
Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.