Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Insider Buys £7,005.20 in Stock

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Peacegood acquired 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 664 per share, with a total value of £7,005.20.

Volta Finance Stock Performance

LON VTA opened at GBX 6.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £240.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.87. Volta Finance Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 5.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.74.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

Volta Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747.

Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. Volta’s investment strategy focuses on direct and indirect investments in, and exposures to, a variety of assets selected for the purpose of generating cash flows for the Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.