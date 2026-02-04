Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $374.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.09 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.23%.

Victory Capital Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

