Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary Staley Sells 20,742 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Gary Staley sold 20,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $537,632.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 182,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,435.20. This trade represents a 10.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,955,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,785,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,213,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,846,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,875,000 after purchasing an additional 231,570 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,639,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,258,000 after buying an additional 5,389,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 92.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,330 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Viavi Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Viavi Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights VIAV as a long-term momentum pick, citing its style-score strength that may attract growth/momentum investors and support continued buying interest. Article Title

Zacks highlights VIAV as a long-term momentum pick, citing its style-score strength that may attract growth/momentum investors and support continued buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also ran a piece noting VIAV hit a fresh 52-week high, which can attract technical traders and momentum flows as investors reassess upside potential. Article Title

Zacks also ran a piece noting VIAV hit a fresh 52-week high, which can attract technical traders and momentum flows as investors reassess upside potential. Positive Sentiment: An analyst note reported by AmericanBankingNews indicates Q3 EPS estimates for Viavi were raised, suggesting improving earnings visibility that supports valuation and investor confidence. Article Title

An analyst note reported by AmericanBankingNews indicates Q3 EPS estimates for Viavi were raised, suggesting improving earnings visibility that supports valuation and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance roundup included Viavi among stocks that may be trading below intrinsic value for some investors — a watchlist signal but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

A Yahoo Finance roundup included Viavi among stocks that may be trading below intrinsic value for some investors — a watchlist signal but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales reported today could weigh on sentiment: SVP Gary Staley sold 22,784 shares (2/2) and 20,742 shares (2/3) at ~\$25.8–\$25.92 (SEC filings linked), EVP Paul McNab sold 4,638 shares at \$25.80, and SVP Kevin Siebert sold 13,577 shares at \$25.72 — these transactions reduced several insiders’ positions by double-digit percentages and may prompt short-term investor caution. Gary Staley 2/2 filing Gary Staley 2/3 filing Paul McNab filing Kevin Siebert filing

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Featured Articles

