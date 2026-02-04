Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.97 and last traded at $107.77, with a volume of 17606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.46.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 927.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,916,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

