Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Holdings Lifted by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,696 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,048,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,569,000 after purchasing an additional 243,030 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,535,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,106,000 after purchasing an additional 452,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,755,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,892,000 after purchasing an additional 659,045 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

