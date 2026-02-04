VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (LEND) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX:LEND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 91.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 1st.

VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.