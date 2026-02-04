Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 36,295 Shares of Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,808,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,295 shares during the period. Five9 comprises 2.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $67,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 407,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Five9 by 68.7% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 115.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 122,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth $2,080,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $60,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,234.11. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $106,939.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 176,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,312.65. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $1,330,186. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $49.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $285.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.15 million. Five9 had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Five9 has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.760-0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

