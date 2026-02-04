US Capital Advisors Forecasts Lower Earnings for Enbridge

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

Enbridge Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ENB opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $1,113,368,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Enbridge by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,526,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $480,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,030 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Enbridge by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,213,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,404,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,371,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 20.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,785,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.