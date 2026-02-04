US Capital Advisors Forecasts Lower Earnings for Enbridge

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.
Shares of ENB opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.80%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $1,113,368,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Enbridge by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,526,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $480,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,030 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Enbridge by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,213,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,404,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,371,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 20.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,785,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.
Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.
The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.
