Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $18.25 on Monday. Upwork has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. Upwork had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $218,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,608.79. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $232,358.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,220.53. The trade was a 53.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,248 shares of company stock worth $10,029,741. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 5,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 998.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Upwork by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Upwork by 2,405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

