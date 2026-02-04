United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Jan Malcolm Sells 50 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Jan Malcolm sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $23,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 270 shares in the company, valued at $128,042.10. This trade represents a 15.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, January 16th, Jan Malcolm sold 50 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.98, for a total transaction of $23,049.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Jan Malcolm sold 50 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.01, for a total transaction of $24,750.50.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Jan Malcolm sold 50 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.12, for a total transaction of $25,606.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Jan Malcolm sold 50 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.98, for a total transaction of $24,149.00.

UTHR stock opened at $478.27 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $519.99. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.07 and its 200-day moving average is $424.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,617,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $136,453,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,219,000 after buying an additional 419,588 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,876,000 after buying an additional 364,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,390,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

