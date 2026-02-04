Unison Advisors LLC Has $71.74 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 66.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,221 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 6.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $71,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $201.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.78 and a 200-day moving average of $194.65. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

