Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Ball (NYSE:BALL) Stock Price

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Ball and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

BALL stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Ball has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $62.77.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ball by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,210,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,502,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,521,000 after buying an additional 602,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ball by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,828,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,003,000 after buying an additional 455,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ball by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,816,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,402,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth about $192,463,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Ball reported adjusted EPS of $0.91 (vs. $0.90 consensus) and revenue of $3.35B (vs. ~$3.11B expected); management cited higher volumes and favorable price/mix driving sales growth. BALL’s Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

