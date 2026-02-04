Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11,200.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total transaction of $77,017.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,098.55. This trade represents a 33.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.85 and a 12-month high of $180.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.49%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Atmos Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Atmos Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — Atmos reported diluted EPS of $2.44, above consensus estimates (Zacks $2.41; some street estimates $2.39) and up from $2.23 a year ago. This EPS beat is a key driver of the positive price action. Atmos Energy (ATO) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Q1 earnings beat — Atmos reported diluted EPS of $2.44, above consensus estimates (Zacks $2.41; some street estimates $2.39) and up from $2.23 a year ago. This EPS beat is a key driver of the positive price action. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and margins beat expectations — consolidated revenue was $1.34B vs. the ~$1.21B consensus, with a healthy net margin (~25.5%) and ROE (~9.1%), signaling stronger operating performance. Press Release / Slide Deck

Revenue and margins beat expectations — consolidated revenue was $1.34B vs. the ~$1.21B consensus, with a healthy net margin (~25.5%) and ROE (~9.1%), signaling stronger operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Underlying business momentum — Reuters notes a 14.5% rise in Q1 profit driven by strong demand in gas distribution and pipelines, supporting the view of sustainable utility cash flow. Atmos Energy posts higher quarterly profit on strength in gas distribution, pipelines

Underlying business momentum — Reuters notes a 14.5% rise in Q1 profit driven by strong demand in gas distribution and pipelines, supporting the view of sustainable utility cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Capital allocation and financial profile — management reported ~$1.0B in Q1 capex (mostly safety/reliability) and highlighted a strong financial profile, which investors view favorably for regulated utility growth and reliability of earnings. Business Wire: Earnings & Guidance

Capital allocation and financial profile — management reported ~$1.0B in Q1 capex (mostly safety/reliability) and highlighted a strong financial profile, which investors view favorably for regulated utility growth and reliability of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance affirmed and set — Atmos provided EPS guidance of $8.150–$8.350 for FY2026, essentially in line with the consensus midpoint (8.150). The lack of an upward revision tempers upside but gives visibility to earnings.

FY2026 guidance affirmed and set — Atmos provided EPS guidance of $8.150–$8.350 for FY2026, essentially in line with the consensus midpoint (8.150). The lack of an upward revision tempers upside but gives visibility to earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings commentary and analyst notes — recent previews highlighted rate growth, customer additions and system upgrades as the primary growth drivers; these are constructive but already reflected in consensus estimates. Atmos Energy to Release Q1 Earnings: Here’s What You Need to Know

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.