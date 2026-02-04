Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sandra Calvin Sells 4,333 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $139,175.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,449.60. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Sandra Calvin sold 7,402 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $296,080.00.

TVTX opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders sold large blocks of shares on Feb 3, including CEO Eric M. Dube (100,087 shares, ~18.8% reduction in his position) and several executives (CFO, CAO and other officers) reducing holdings by ~5–10% each — a broad, same-day executive sell-off that can signal rotation or prompt investor concern about near-term insider confidence. CEO Form 4

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

