Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 129,148 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical volume of 88,509 put options.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $71.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 28,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

