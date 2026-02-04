Toast (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $50,000.32 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Aman Narang sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $50,000.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 340,723 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,535.82. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 5th, Aman Narang sold 8,591 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $295,358.58.
Toast Stock Performance
TOST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. 22,144,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,427,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 1.93. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Toast from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Toast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Toast by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.
About Toast
Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.
Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.
