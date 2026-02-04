Toast (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $50,000.32 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Aman Narang sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $50,000.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 340,723 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,535.82. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Aman Narang sold 8,591 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $295,358.58.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. 22,144,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,427,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 1.93. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Toast from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Toast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Toast by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

