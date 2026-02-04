TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TMXXF shares. TD Securities raised TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.
TMX Group Limited operates Canada’s premier financial infrastructure that supports capital markets for listing, trading, clearing, settlement and information services. As a holding company, TMX Group’s principal businesses include the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), Montréal Exchange (MX), and Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS). These platforms facilitate equity and derivatives trading, debt issuance, exchange-traded funds and a broad spectrum of structured products.
Through its marketplace operations, TMX Group offers issuers access to public capital, while providing investors with deep liquidity and a diverse range of listed instruments.
