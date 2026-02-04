Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303,821 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.32% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBCG. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,176,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,115,000 after acquiring an additional 948,594 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,892,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,538,000 after purchasing an additional 230,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after buying an additional 132,777 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,158,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,874,000 after buying an additional 23,767 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBCG opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $50.14.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

