Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.85 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $49,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,032,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,271.97. This trade represents a 18.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,041,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 79,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,995. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,865. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $249.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $289.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $353.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $311.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $247.47 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $236.34 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.28%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

