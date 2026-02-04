Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 188,419 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 942.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,419 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $101.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.7947 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 381.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

