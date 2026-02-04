The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stake Lowered by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 421,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 3.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $60,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 269,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,319,000 after buying an additional 152,453 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 66.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 26.0% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,480,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Barclays set a $172.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.86.

Positive Sentiment: Director insider purchases — Amy B. Lane made a series of small purchases over recent months that were just disclosed; the filings show multiple buys (a mix of 2–22 share trades) and a modest increase in her holdings, a classic signal investors view as management/insider confidence. SEC Ownership Filing

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $159.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

