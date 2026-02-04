The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) CEO Christopher Swift Sells 201,938 Shares

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Swift sold 201,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $27,546,362.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,986.97. This trade represents a 50.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $140.77. 2,254,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average of $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.49 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Insurance Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,160,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,714,571,000 after buying an additional 156,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,031,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,146,749,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,467,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,331,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 496,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,389,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $606,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

Trending Headlines about The Hartford Insurance Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Hartford Insurance Group this week:

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.