The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) CEO Christopher Swift Sells 201,938 Shares

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Swift sold 201,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $27,546,362.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,986.97. This trade represents a 50.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $140.77. 2,254,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average of $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.49 and a 1-year high of $141.53.
The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.94.
- Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $165 following strong Q4 results and a constructive 2026 growth outlook, signaling upside to consensus and supporting investor momentum. Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts The Hartford PT
- Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated its Buy rating on HIG, reinforcing buy-side conviction and providing continued analyst support. UBS Keeps Their Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: A Wells Fargo analyst recently said HIG’s stock price is expected to rise, adding to the chorus of favorable broker commentary. Wells Fargo Analyst Says Stock Likely to Rise
- Positive Sentiment: The Hartford was added to Centro’s API-powered RFP and quoting platform, which deepens broker-carrier connectivity and could accelerate digital distribution of employee-benefits products. Centro Adds The Hartford to Platform
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup nudged its price target up to $143 but kept a Neutral rating — a modest lift to fair-value estimates rather than a full upgrade. Citigroup Raises PT to $143
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its target slightly to $142 and maintained an Equal Weight rating, indicating limited near-term upside per their view. Morgan Stanley Raises PT to $142
- Neutral Sentiment: Several market write-ups are reassessing HIG’s valuation after recent share gains — these notes can temper momentum by highlighting stretched multiples even as fundamentals remain solid. Valuation Assessment
The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.
Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.
