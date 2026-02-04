The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,232.48 and traded as low as GBX 1,195. The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,250, with a volume of 45,265 shares changing hands.

The Biotech Growth Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,232.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,071.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £262.96 million, a PE ratio of -87.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Get The Biotech Growth Trust alerts:

The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (1) earnings per share for the quarter. The Biotech Growth Trust had a net margin of 95.33% and a return on equity of 26.96%.

About The Biotech Growth Trust

The Biotech Growth Trust seeks capital appreciation through investment in the worldwide biotechnology industry. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies on a worldwide basis. Performance is measured against the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (sterling adjusted).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.