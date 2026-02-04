Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCBI. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 3.4%

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $327.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.09 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $41,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 277,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,160.83. This trade represents a 0.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura L. Whitley bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.51 per share, with a total value of $48,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,277.11. The trade was a 6.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,355 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 384,748 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,036,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 847,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,740,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,364,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Capital Bancshares

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Capital Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded TCBI to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improved earnings prospects — the upgrade increases visibility among Zacks-driven and momentum investors and often triggers short-term flows. All You Need to Know About Texas Capital (TCBI) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded TCBI to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improved earnings prospects — the upgrade increases visibility among Zacks-driven and momentum investors and often triggers short-term flows. Positive Sentiment: TCBI was added to multiple Zacks #1 lists (momentum, growth and value), amplifying buy-side attention from different investor groups and algorithmic screens that follow Zacks additions. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

TCBI was added to multiple Zacks #1 lists (momentum, growth and value), amplifying buy-side attention from different investor groups and algorithmic screens that follow Zacks additions. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying reported: a Texas Capital director made a fresh stock purchase on Feb. 2, which investors typically view as a positive signal about management’s confidence in the share price and outlook. Texas Capital Bancshares Director Makes Bold Insider Move With Fresh Stock Buy

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.