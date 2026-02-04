Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

